Breaking: Real Madrid wins 2016/2017 La Liga season

Real Madrid has won the 2016/2017 season of the Spanish La Liga by defeating Malaga 2-0.

Goals were scored by Ronaldo and Benzema in the 2nd and 55th minutes respectively.

The post Breaking: Real Madrid wins 2016/2017 La Liga season appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

