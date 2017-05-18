Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Roger Ailes, former Fox News CEO, is dead

By Nwafor Sunday

Former News chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Fox News is dead, newsmen gathered. He died on Thursday morning, family source confirmed.

According to his wife Elizabeth, ” I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband Roger Ailes has passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, our son and a loyal friend to many.

“Roger was also a patriot who found a great fortune to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise and give birth.”

He was reported to be among distinguished journalist who contributed immensely in the social, political and economical development of united state of America via his professional reportage of day today news in the state.

