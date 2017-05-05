Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Service Chiefs in Aso Rock

Posted on May 5, 2017

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-Three Service Chiefs visited the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja Friday morning.

They were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai; the Chief Of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar and the Chief Of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Iba.

The reason for the early morning visit is yet unknown.

The military chiefs were sighted leaving the State House at about 9.00am.

It is yet to be ascertained whether they met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later

