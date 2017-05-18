Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING | Several Injured as Car Hits Pedestrians in Times Square, New York

At least 13 people were injured when a car struck pedestrians in New York’s Times Square on Thursday at about noon, according to the Fire Department.

The conditions of the people were not known, a spokeswoman said.

A maroon Honda Accord sat tilted on a bollard in Times Square, its right wheels off the ground on the northwest corner of 45th Street and Broadway. Its front hood was crumpled and its trunk was open. Detectives and investigators surrounded the car.

A New York police spokeswoman said she had no immediate information.

