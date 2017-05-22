Breaking: Shatu, late Aminu Kano’s wife dies at 89

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO-Kano was thrown into mourning last night following the reported death of Malama Shatu Aminu, one of the surviving spouse of late Malam Aminu Kano.

Family source in Kano told Vanguard that the matriarchal of Aminu Kano political dynasty died Sunday night at the age of 89.

Shatu’s death came barely 34 years after her husband, Aminu Kano, a radical politician and founder of Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) joined his ancestors, April, 1983.

Vanguard learned that late Shatu disappeared from public view two years ago following a strange ailment that struck her and had remained incommunicado till her last breadth.

A public announcement by the family on selected private station in the commercial city fixed the burial ceremony at 2.00pm Monday.

The post Breaking: Shatu, late Aminu Kano's wife dies at 89 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

