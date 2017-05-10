Breaking: Soldier shoots Judiciary worker in A-Ibom

By Dennis Udoma

UYO-A staff with the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary headquarters, Mr. Godwin Udoaka narrowly escaped death, when he was shot at close range by a soldier attached to Wizzchino Engineering Limited in Uyo on Wednesday.

The incident happened around Asutan Street by Udo Street junction, Uyo near the Correspondents’ Chapel Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ around 12:45 pm.

An eye witness said, a soldier whose identity was not immediately known at press time, opened fire on the judiciary driver, when he asked the Hilux driver that ferried the soldier to leave his right of way.

He said, argument ensued as the soldier came down from the Toyota Hilux Van with the registration number: ABC 222 AY and shot him on the face.

President, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Barrister Albert Mbebe told newsmen that, ‘‘The WE-Hilux Van came in the opposite direction and refused to go back.

‘‘It was the Driver of the Judiciary that had the right of way but, the soldier got angry when the Judiciary driver asked them to live the road for him to move.

‘’It was there that, an argument ensued as the driver came down and shot the driver on the face’’, Mr. Mbebe said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s son, Mr. Sifon Udoaka also condemned the attitude of the soldier stating that, the father had been taken to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH where he is given treatment.

Police Commissioner, Mr. Don Awunah when contacted said, he was not aware of the incident as he was on an official duty in Abuja.

