Breaking: Son Of PDP Chieftain, Tony Anenih Collapse & Dies At Ikoyi Club In Lagos

Posted on May 14, 2017

Son of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Tony Anenih, Eugene slumped and died on Sunday May 14 at the Ikoyi Club in Lagos.
Eugene who recently lost his mother is Chief Executive Oficer of Nova Finances.

More details later….

