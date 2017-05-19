Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Suicide bombers killed in attempt to attack Unimaid female hostel

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News

Three male suicide-bombers were killed while attempting to attack a female hostel in Maiduguri last night.

Soldiers speak to people standing away from houses burnt by Boko Haram Islamists at Zabarmari, a fishing and farming village near Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, on July 3, 2015. Several female suicide bombers in northeast Nigeria blew themselves up amid panicked villagers fleeing a Boko Haram attack, killing scores, the army and witnesses said on July 4. The latest carnage in series of attacks that have claimed more than 200 lives in just three days happened on Friday night in Zabarmari village, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the city of Maiduguri, the birthplace of the jihadist group. AFP

It was gathered that one of the three suicide-bombers carried AK 47 gun. At least two bomb exploded during the attack.

A student leader in the university, Comrade Abu Hanifa Babati confirmed that one of the explosion occurred around BOT Hostel which is a female hostel.

He said another explosion occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

On the casualty, an emergency worker involved in the evacuation said that:
“Four security men in the university, including volunteers were treated for injury they sustained as no life was lost except the killed suicide bombers.

Meanwhile the corpses have been evacuated by workers from NEMA and BOSEMA.”

