Breaking: Suicide bombers killed in attempt to attack Unimaid female hostel

Three male suicide-bombers were killed while attempting to attack a female hostel in Maiduguri last night.

It was gathered that one of the three suicide-bombers carried AK 47 gun. At least two bomb exploded during the attack.

A student leader in the university, Comrade Abu Hanifa Babati confirmed that one of the explosion occurred around BOT Hostel which is a female hostel.

He said another explosion occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

On the casualty, an emergency worker involved in the evacuation said that:

“Four security men in the university, including volunteers were treated for injury they sustained as no life was lost except the killed suicide bombers.

Meanwhile the corpses have been evacuated by workers from NEMA and BOSEMA.”

The post Breaking: Suicide bombers killed in attempt to attack Unimaid female hostel appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

