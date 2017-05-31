Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Suicide Car bomb kills 50 in Kabul

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Afghan officials said at least 50 people have been killed or wounded in a suicide car bombing in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul. There were also reports of many being injured. According to reports, the car bombing occurred at the gate of the German embassy. Earlier reports had spoken of a huge explosion that sent […]

