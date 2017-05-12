Breaking! Tension As Ebola Virus Hits Back, Kills In DR Congo

Reuters is reporting that one person has tested positive for the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The news outlet quoted the Congo ministry of health. Reuters is reporting that one person has tested positive for the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The news outlet quoted the Congo ministry of health.

The report said the case was confirmed from tests on nine people who came down with a hemorrhagic fever in Bas-Uele province in the northeast of the country. The statement according to Reuters added that two of the sufferers had died.

On 11 May 2017, the Min of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo notified WHO & partners of a lab-confirmed case of #Ebola#DRC — WHO (@WHO) May 12, 2017

