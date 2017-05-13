Breaking: Three Bombers Attack University Of Maiduguri, Kill Security Official (Photos)

Three Suicide bombers who attempted to attack the Department of Works at the University of Maiduguri at about 1:10am were killed. Two university security personnel on duty were also affected, with one killed by the bombers.

According to a statement released by NEMA spokesman, the injured victims have been administered first aid while the corpses were evacuated by the NEMA officials.

It reads; Today,13/05/2017, at 1:10am, three suicide bombers, two men and a woman attempted to gain access into university of Maiduguri, but we’re sighted by the university security who stopped them for interrogation. While interrogating them, the two suicide bombers detonated their explosives devices which injured one of the securities and killed another . The third suicide bomber hid close to the vicinity of a church in the university later detonated her explosive which affected the structure of the church with no casualty. The injured was taken UMTH after administration of first aid while the corpses were deposited at Borno specialist hospital by the NEMA ERT team.

