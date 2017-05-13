BREAKING: Three suicide bombers hit University of Maiduguri [PHOTOS]

Three suicide bombers were killed early Saturday morning as they attempted to gain access into the Department of Works, University of Maiduguri in Borno State. The incident occurred at 1.10am, Saturday. A security guard at the University was also killed by the explosions. Meanwhile, the corpses have been evacuated by rescuers from the National Emergency […]

BREAKING: Three suicide bombers hit University of Maiduguri [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

