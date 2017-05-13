Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Three suicide bombers hit University of Maiduguri [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three suicide bombers were killed early Saturday morning as they attempted to gain access into the Department of Works, University of Maiduguri in Borno State. The incident occurred at 1.10am, Saturday. A security guard at the University was also killed by the explosions. Meanwhile, the corpses have been evacuated by rescuers from the National Emergency […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

