Breaking: VIO ordered to leave Lagos roads

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has ordered the temporary suspension of the state’s Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIOs from road operation in the state with immediate effect.

The governor, it was gathered, ordered the officers to stay off Lagos roads until further instructions.

Vanguard gathered that since last week, the VIOs, under the Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, had left all Lagos roads on the order of Ambode.

According to government source, the directive was in line with the present administration of Ambode’s policy of compulsory traning and retainning of all public workers in the state irrespective of cadres.

Details later:

The post Breaking: VIO ordered to leave Lagos roads appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

