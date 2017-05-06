Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah over N11bn oil theft and diversion – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Breaking: DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah over N11bn oil theft and diversion
NAIJ.COM
Ifeanyi Ubah, the managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS). In a statement issued on Saturday, May 6, by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, it said the oil magnate was in its custody over his …
SSS arrests Capital Oil boss, Ifeanyi Ubah, over N11 billion petrol 'theft'Premium Times
DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah againInformation Nigeria
Home News DSS Arrests Ifeanyi Ubah for 'Stealing, Diverting and Illegal sale of Petroleum…The Olisa Blogazine
Xinhua –Pulse Nigeria –The Streetjournal
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.