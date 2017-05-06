Breaking: DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah over N11bn oil theft and diversion – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Breaking: DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah over N11bn oil theft and diversion
NAIJ.COM
Ifeanyi Ubah, the managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS). In a statement issued on Saturday, May 6, by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, it said the oil magnate was in its custody over his …
SSS arrests Capital Oil boss, Ifeanyi Ubah, over N11 billion petrol 'theft'
DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah again
Home News DSS Arrests Ifeanyi Ubah for 'Stealing, Diverting and Illegal sale of Petroleum…
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!