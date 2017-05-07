Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breast cancer has nothing to do with spiritual attack, governor’s wife tells women

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The wife of Ondo Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, said on Sunday that breast cancer has nothing to do with spiritual attack. Akeredolu, who is the facilitator of an NGO, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, said women still require more information to go for early detection and management of the health condition. She said that her…

The post Breast cancer has nothing to do with spiritual attack, governor’s wife tells women appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.