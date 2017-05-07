Breast cancer has nothing to do with spiritual attack, governor’s wife tells women

The wife of Ondo Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, said on Sunday that breast cancer has nothing to do with spiritual attack. Akeredolu, who is the facilitator of an NGO, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, said women still require more information to go for early detection and management of the health condition. She said that her…

The post Breast cancer has nothing to do with spiritual attack, governor’s wife tells women appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

