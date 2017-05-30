Pages Navigation Menu

Brexit talks very likely to fail, senior EU official says

The upcoming talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union are very likely to fail, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. Both sides are to sit down and begin talks on Brexit during the week of June 19. The EU official, who refused to be named, said that the British side was unwilling to…

