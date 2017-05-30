Brexit talks very likely to fail, senior EU official says

The upcoming talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union are very likely to fail, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

Both sides are to sit down and begin talks on Brexit during the week of June 19.

The EU official, who refused to be named, said that the British side was unwilling to foot the bill that arose from its membership of the bloc.

While official figures are still not available, Britain could face a payment of between 60 and 100 billion Euros (67 and 112 billion dollars.)

The official also said that Britain was unwilling to guarantee the kind of extensive citizens’ rights that the remaining 27 member states were looking for.

“Should talks fail, a “balanced, ambitious and wide-ranging” free trade agreement as envisioned by EU leaders would be impossible,’’ the official said.

Report says following a referendum in 2016, Britain is set to withdraw from the EU on March 29, 2019.

The post Brexit talks very likely to fail, senior EU official says appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

