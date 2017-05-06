Jose Mourinho includes Matthew Olosunde and Demetri Mitchell as he plans to field a weakened team at Arsenal – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Jose Mourinho includes Matthew Olosunde and Demetri Mitchell as he plans to field a weakened team at Arsenal
Mirror.co.uk
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has included youngsters Matthew Olosunde and Demetri Mitchell in his travelling squad as he sticks to his word over fielding a weakened team against Arsenal. Mourinho stated on Thursday that he would have to rest …
Pogba not prepared to concede target of top-four finish
Manchester United squad vs Arsenal revealed
Jose Mourinho claims he will rest star names at Arsenal….but they have all travelled to London
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!