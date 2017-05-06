Pages Navigation Menu

Jose Mourinho includes Matthew Olosunde and Demetri Mitchell as he plans to field a weakened team at Arsenal – Mirror.co.uk

Jose Mourinho includes Matthew Olosunde and Demetri Mitchell as he plans to field a weakened team at Arsenal
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has included youngsters Matthew Olosunde and Demetri Mitchell in his travelling squad as he sticks to his word over fielding a weakened team against Arsenal. Mourinho stated on Thursday that he would have to rest …
Pogba not prepared to concede target of top-four finishDaily Mail
Manchester United squad vs Arsenal revealedManchester Evening News
Jose Mourinho claims he will rest star names at Arsenal….but they have all travelled to LondonIrish Independent
The Guardian (blog) –ESPN FC (blog) –Evening Standard –Daily Star
all 2,021 news articles »

