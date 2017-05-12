Bribes hotline snag is symbol of stalled Nigerian graft campaign – Reuters Africa
|
Reuters Africa
|
Bribes hotline snag is symbol of stalled Nigerian graft campaign
Reuters Africa
LAGOS (Reuters) – Large billboards at Lagos airport urge travellers to call a hotline to report officials asking for bribes. But there is a problem with this attempt to fight the corruption that plagues Africa's biggest economy. The phone number does …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!