Briefing Notes: Gigaba Takes His Message To Black Business – Huffington Post South Africa (blog)

Briefing Notes: Gigaba Takes His Message To Black Business
The new minister of finance needs to navigate the treacherous waters of competing interests. His speech to the Black Business Council showed it won't be easy. 16/05/2017 11:36 SAST | Updated 32 minutes ago. Pieter du Toit Deputy Editor, HuffPost South …
