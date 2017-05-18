Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Britain faces dire consequences if it fails to secure good Brexit deal: May

Posted on May 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday there would be dire consequences for Britain if it failed to get a good Brexit deal, adding“the coming five years would be among the most challenging in our lifetime”. May made the remarks during a speech presenting her Conservative Party’s policy pledges to voters ahead of a…

The post Britain faces dire consequences if it fails to secure good Brexit deal: May appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.