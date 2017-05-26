Pages Navigation Menu

Britain sentences student to 15 years over home-made bomb on underground

Posted on May 26, 2017 in World

A British student, who left a homemade bomb packed with ball bearings and shrapnel on a London underground train on its way to the Canary Wharf financial district last October, was jailed for 15 years on Friday. Damon Smith, 20, set the timer and left the train but the bomb failed to explode and was…

