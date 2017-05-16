Britain to support power sector reform in Nigeria

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, said the British Government would support power sector reform in Nigeria.

Arkwright stated this on Tuesday in Abuja in an interview with newsmen after visiting Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

He said that the visit was to identify areas of collaboration with the Nigerian Government, especially in infrastructure and power sector.

He said that the idea was to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda on diversification, adding that no meaningful progress could be made without effective power sector.

The envoy said that the meeting was also for British companies to take advantage of the opportunities available in Nigeria’s power sector.

He said that rural electrification was another issue discussed at the meeting with a view to using UK expertise in solar energy to address rural electrification problem in the country.

According to him, getting transmission line through hundreds of miles to rural communities is not really feasible, so our discussion centred on the use of solar energy for such communities.

