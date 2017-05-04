Pages Navigation Menu

Britain’s Prince Philip to retire from public engagements

Britain’s Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from public engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

The decision was taken with the full support of the monarch, the palace said in a statement.

