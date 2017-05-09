British £40,000-a-week EPL star ‘blows £15million in gambling

A British Premier League star was forced to downsize their family home after blowing his £15million fortune to fuel his online gambling addiction.

The unnamed £40,000-a-week international, who has enjoyed a stellar top-flight career, became hooked on casino and card games early in his career and has lost much of his sizeable fortune.

He is one of many footballers who have been highlighted by a whistleblower who is drawing attention to the rising number of footballers who are becoming addicted to gambling.

A source claimed he is one of a number of players from the same club who have an account with the same bookmakers, and is invited by them to race meetings and even Las Vegas.

They told the Mirror: ”It is desperate when you think how much he has earned throughout his career. They have the posh cars but they are all leased because of his financial situation.

‘Their home is fine but not as good as the one they had before – and he has to rent. He has been at the top for a while, and is trying to sort out a new contract. But he is sweating on it because he needs to keep on earning to maintain his life style.’

It was revealed Monday that One star blew £500,000 on a betting app on his phone, while another Scottish star begged to have his account closed after developing a serious problem.

One footballer bet £500 on his own transfer, but was busted and had his account closed. However he was able to open another with £40,000 to spend on roulette.

The allegations emerged after Burnley player Joey Barton was banned from football for 18 months after being caught in an FA betting sting.

Barton admitted breaking the rules, but said he was ‘not alone in football in having a problem with gambling’.

He added: ‘Professional football has long had a betting culture, and I have been in the sport all my adult life.’

He also accused the FA of having a ‘dependence on the gambling companies’, noting that his own club’s shirt sponsor is a betting firm.

