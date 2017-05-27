British Airways: Thousands disrupted as flights axed amid IT crash – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
British Airways: Thousands disrupted as flights axed amid IT crash
BBC News
Serious problems with British Airways' IT systems have led to thousands of passengers having their plans disrupted, after all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick were cancelled. Passengers described "chaotic" scenes at the airports, with some criticising …
British Airways cancels Saturday flights from Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
British Airways says computer outage causing global delays
A 'catastrophic' computer outage is crippling international air travel
