British Airways could face £100m compensation bill over IT meltdown – The Guardian
The Guardian
British Airways could face £100m compensation bill over IT meltdown
The Guardian
British Airways could face a bill of at least £100m in compensation, additional customer care and lost business resulting from an IT meltdown that affected more than 1,000 flights over the weekend. All the airline's flights from Heathrow and Gatwick …
