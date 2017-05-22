British Airways slashes fares for customers flying Abuja-London route

Customers flying British Airways (BA) through its Abuja-London route and vice-versa from the Nnamidi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) would pay a slashed fare of $277 between May 15, 2017 and June 30, 2017 for one way trip. Mr. Kola Olayinka, British Airways Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, said this in statement on Sunday in Lagos.…

The post British Airways slashes fares for customers flying Abuja-London route appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

