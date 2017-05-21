Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

British Airways slashes fares for customers flying Abuja-London route – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

British Airways slashes fares for customers flying Abuja-London route
The Nation Newspaper
Customers flying British Airways (BA) through its Abuja-London route and vice-versa from the Nnamidi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) would pay a slashed fare of $277 between May 15, 2017 and June 30, 2017 for one way trip. Mr. Kola Olayinka

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.