British Airways slashes fares for customers flying Abuja-London route

Customers flying British Airways (BA) through its Abuja-London route and vice-versa from the Nnamidi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) would pay a slashed fare of $277 between May 15, 2017 and June 30, 2017 for one way trip.

Mr. Kola Olayinka, British Airways Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, said this in statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mr Nosakhare Emma-Iyamu of QuadrantMSLGROUP,the communication outfit that handles BA media issues.

Emma-Iyamu told NAN that the minimum airfare for a return-ticket from London to Abuja was usually $700 per passenger.

“This promotional offer from BA is to reaffirm our commitment to our loyal and esteemed northern customers,” Emma-Iyamu quoted Olayinka in the statement.

He said that the selling period for the slashed fare is from the 15th of May and outbound travel will be from 1st of June to 30th June.

He said that BA resumed flights to and from the Abuja International Airport on April 20, after the Federal Government had completed the repairs of the Abuja runway that lasted six weeks.

He also said that, “BA recognizes that the six weeks’ period that the Abuja International Airport was closed, was indeed a tough time for their loyal northern customers and the move to compensate them with a slashed fee is coming at a right time.”

Olayinka said that the slashed fare would create an ease for travellers who fly the Abuja-London route, especially, as they planned to manage their travel budgets.

He said that BA was dedicated to providing a first-class experience to their valued customers using the promotion as an incentive.

