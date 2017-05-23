British Council honours Nigerian student’s feat in History

The British Council has honoured Oghenevwogaga Majemite, son Fred Majemite, who came out tops in History at the 2015 Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education, IGCSE.

Oghenevwogaga, an alumni of Atlantic Hall Schools, who is currently schooling in Canada, was represented by his mother, Helen Majemite, and one of his siblings, Rukky, at the Outstanding Cambridge Leaner Awards, in Lagos.

The Country Director, British Council Nigeria, Connie Price; British High Commissioner, represented by Andrew Davidson, the Deputy Head, Nigeria; Director, International Network, Cambridge International Examinations, Janet Morris, and former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, among others, graced the event.

