British police stops sharing of Manchester information with U.S. over leaks

Posted on May 25, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

Greater Manchester Police have stopped sharing information on Monday’s suicide attack with the U.S. over leaks to New York Times, the BBC reported on Thursday. British officials reacted with anger on Wednesday after the New York Times published forensic photographs from the crime scene at Manchester Arena thought to have been leaked by U.S. intelligence.…

