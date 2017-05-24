Briton pleads guilty in FIFA scandal – Vanguard
Vanguard
Briton pleads guilty in FIFA scandal
Vanguard
A 60-year-old British citizen pleaded guilty in New York on Wednesday to money laundering conspiracy in connection with the sweeping corruption scandal that has rocked world soccer. Fifa President, Gianni Infantino. Costas Takkas, the former Cayman …
Ex-aide to soccer federation leader pleads guilty in scandal
Soccer official admits to laundering $1.5M in FIFA bribery case
Former CONCACAF and Cayman Island Soccer Official Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering Charge
