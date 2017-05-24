Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Briton pleads guilty in FIFA scandal – Vanguard

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Briton pleads guilty in FIFA scandal
Vanguard
A 60-year-old British citizen pleaded guilty in New York on Wednesday to money laundering conspiracy in connection with the sweeping corruption scandal that has rocked world soccer. Fifa President, Gianni Infantino. Costas Takkas, the former Cayman …
Ex-aide to soccer federation leader pleads guilty in scandalWashington Post
Soccer official admits to laundering $1.5M in FIFA bribery caseNew York Daily News
Former CONCACAF and Cayman Island Soccer Official Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering ChargeAround the Rings (subscription)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.