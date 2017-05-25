Pages Navigation Menu

Brook: I Win On Saturday And I Become No 1 In Welterweight

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Boxing, Sports | 0 comments

Kell Brook believes beating American boxer Errol Spence Jr, will make him the No 1 boxer in the welterweight division.

Brook is set to defend his IBF welterweight belt on Saturday at Bramall Lane against Spence Jr, who is yet to lose a match.

And the Sheffield native believes beating the undefeated Spence Jr, will make him the top dog of the decision.

“Beating Errol Spence Jr puts me at No 1 spot in the welterweight division,” Brook told Sky Sports News HQ. “Everybody knows then that I’m the man.

“I want to be remembered as the guy to fight everybody, who never ducked anybody and was involved in some great, great fights.

“This fight on Saturday night’s going to be up there. I think it’s a candidate for fight of the year because we’re both passionate about wanting to win.

“He’s the challenger and I want to keep it in the Steel City so we’re going to get a thrilling fight.”

