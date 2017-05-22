Brook Wants Thurman’s Belts

Kell Brook says he is looking to take on Keith Thurman, for a chance to unify the division, after fighting Errol Spence Jr.

The British boxer defends his IBF title for a fourth time come 27th of May against Errol Spence Jr.

And Brook is hoping he can get the win and yake on Thurman next, before quitting the weight class.

“My plans after beating Errol Spence would be to have the fight with Keith Thurman and unify the division,” Brook exclusively told Sky Sports.

“While I’m lean and down to weight I would like to get into another training camp quite quickly to fight Thurman at the back end of the year, that would be perfect for me.

“And once I have cleaned up the welterweight division then move up. That would be a perfect scenario for me.”

