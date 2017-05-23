“Brook Will Be Better Under Pressure”

Tony Bellew believes the pressure of fighting at Bramall Lane, will make Kell Brook better when he faces Spence Jr.

Brook will be looking to get back on the winning track when he fights for the first time at his home town of Sheffield United .

The fight on home soil will bring much pressure to the British boxer , whose only loss came in the match against middleweight king Gennady Golovkin.

“It’s a crossroads fight and in an amazing stadium as well. Will that be a factor? I don’t think so personally,” Bellew told Sky Sports.

“My night at Goodison Park – it didn’t affect me as I was so focused and zoned in on Ilunga Makabu. I’m pretty certain Kell will be focused on Errol Spence Jr he will forget it is even outdoors.

“It will be just Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr in the middle of the ring and nobody else in the world will matter when those two fighters come together.

“Kell will thrive on the pressure, he loves high-pressure fights and seems to perform at his very best when he is under pressure. I don’t think it will be an issue for Kell – he’s a confident young lad, knows how to fight going forwards and backwards.”

He added: “Kell just has to go out there and impose himself immediately on Errol Spence, not let him get into any kind of flow or rhythm. If he does allow him to get into a rhythm, it’s very hard to get these southpaws out of it.

“For me, Spence is like a southpaw version of Vernon Forrest, throws everything correctly, long and straight down the pipe. He’s got reasonably good defence but it hasn’t been tested yet but he looks solid all around and the Americans have been raving about him for some time.

“But for me, Kell Brook is the proven one, he’s been there, seen it and got the t-shirt. He’s done it on foreign soil against Shawn Porter, he’s ventured up to 160 against the most feared fighter on the planet. It didn’t work out but he was giving a great account of himself until the injury occurred.

“But make no mistake, if Errol Spence Jr starts fast and gains control in the early part of the fight he will run away with it.

“The worst thing you can do is let a southpaw take control. Kell must start fast and continue the pace up until four or five rounds, then rest in the middle rounds and pick it up in the championship rounds. He has to show his experience and that he has been at a higher level. It’s imperative he does this.”

