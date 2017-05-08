Brother of teenage Islamic State stabber on trial in Germany

The 18-year-old brother of Safia S, a teenage girl who stabbed a police officer in the neck on behalf of Islamic State, goes on trial in Germany on Monday on suspicion of carrying out an arson attack in a mall in 2016.

Prosecutors say that Saleh S, whose name was withheld in line with German privacy law, threw two Molotov cocktails into the entrance area of a mall in the north-western city of Hanover in 2016.

No one was injured in the attack.

Report says Saleh S is charged with attempted murder, and is accused of trying to kill as many non-Muslims as possible.

However, a verdict in the case is expected on June 22.

The 16-year-old Safia S was sentenced in January to six years’ detention for attempted murder following an attack on a police officer that was described by prosecutors as the first assault ordered by Islamic State in the country.

The teen was 15 years old when she slashed the police officer in the neck with a vegetable knife at the main railway station in Hanover.

Meanwhile the 34-year-old officer was severely injured but survived the attack.

