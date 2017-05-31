Brother to improve office documentation, print solutions

By Tare Youdeowei

AS part of its commitment to revolutionizing printing and office document management in the country, Brother Industries Limited has introduced affordable and highly efficient office documentation and print solutions into the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, Managing Director, Brother International (GULF) FZE, Mr. Soichi Murakami, said the introduction of Brother products into Nigeria will lift the standard of office document management, create new business opportunities in the small and medium enterprise sector and ultimately contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation. “Brother printers/MFP/Scanners offer high quality, well designed printing and scanning solution with excellent customer care value for home, offices in black and white or colour. They offer low total cost of ownership as well as low acquisition and usage cost.“Brothers products include a wide range of laser and inkjet printers, high speed document scanners and innovative labeling printers designed for use in the home or corporate environment.”

On his part, the Managing Director of Skysat Technologies, Mr. Izzat Debs, pledged to provide excellent sales and after sales technical support services for Brothers products in Nigeria, stressing; “We have appointed dealers and distributors in various parts of Nigeria for easy reach. Our technicians have also been trained to handle technical support services when the need arises.”

The post Brother to improve office documentation, print solutions appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

