Bruce Onobrakpeya, 8 other artists to hold exhibitions in Lagos

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

RENOWNED veteran artist, Bruce Onobrakpeya, and eight others will hold a one-week art exhibition at Adam and Eve Departmental Store in Ikeja, Lagos State from June 18 to June 25, it was learnt. The others are: Kolade Oshinowo, Lekan Onabanjo, Raqib Bashorun, Duke Asidere, Alex Nwokolo, Zino Orara, Fidelis Odogwu and Tola Wewe. The artists […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

