Budget 2017: Osinbajo should be careful of Falana, others —Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—FOR asking Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, not to sign the 2017 budget until the National Assembly removed the N448 billion added to it, the Senate has urged the Acting President to be very careful of people like Femi Falana, SAN.

Reacting to the statement credited to Falana, in which he said the National Assembly lacked the powers to increase the budget, the Senate said the power of the purse was domiciled in the National Assembly.

It added that the budget proposal remained an estimate until the National Assembly looked at it thoroughly for it to become an Appropriation Act to be assented to by the President.

Speaking with Vanguard, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, who described Falana as a man seeking relevance, however, asked him to wait till 2019, contest for election and come to the National Assembly to work on the laws or teach the National Assembly how to work.

Senator Abdullahi, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, said: ‘’He (Falana) is entitled to his opinion. We have been hearing so much from his these days. It’s like we want to comment on everything. I liken him to those they call Charlie, Charlie lawyer. He is looking for attention. Let him take us to court if he so wishes.”

Also speaking with Vanguard, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP, Abia North) and a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, who specifically asked the Acting President to be very careful of some persons like Falana, said: “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo should be careful of what comes out of some persons. Budget comes to the National Assembly as estimate and until the National Assembly works on it, it cannot be an Appropriation Act when it is assented to.”

