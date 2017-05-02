Trump, in Wake of Deal to Avoid a Shutdown Now, Calls for One Later – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Trump, in Wake of Deal to Avoid a Shutdown Now, Calls for One Later
New York Times
President Trump walked to the Oval Office with Keith Schiller, his director of operations, on Tuesday. Credit Stephen Crowley/The New York Times. WASHINGTON — President Trump said Tuesday that the United States needed “a good 'shutdown'” this fall to …
