Budget: Presidency awaits feedback from MDAs before assent

The Presidency is yet to assent to the 2017 budget because it is awaiting feedback from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the bill passed by the National Assembly, The Nation learnt yesterday.

The government has asked ministers to study the budget to determine the extent of adjustment, alteration and tampering.

The government is said to be trying to avoid a repeat of the padding of the budget as the case in 2016.

The National Assembly on May 11 passed the 2017 Appropriation Bill and raised the estimate from N7.28 trillion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari in December last year to N7.44 trillion.

Although the Assembly exercised its constitutional right, the government was not expecting that the Appropriation Bill would be raised up.

But the Presidency has asked ministers and the agencies under them to “go through what was passed.”

The Presidency made the budget available to ministers last Tuesday and Wednesday.

The MDAs have about a week to go through the document.

It was gathered that the Presidency does not want to rush into signing the budget without verifying the proposals approved by the National Assembly.

A source in the Presidency said: “There is no problem about assent to the 2017 budget; the Presidency is only awaiting feedback from MDAs.

“The last time I checked, the feedback was still coming from ministers and the agencies. But the government is tidying up the process.

“This is to show you that everyone is involved in the process. We want to make the budget as transparent as possible.”

A top government official also said: “Actually, the budget was given to ministers to check the details to avoid a repeat of the padding of 2016. The purpose is to ensure that the proposals of the government for 2017 were not significantly tampered with.

“At the end of the day, the government will evaluate the aggregate of the adjustments made to the budget before deciding whether or not to sign it into law or draw the attention of the National Assembly to significant alterations.

“If the aggregate of alterations is less than five per cent, the President or the Acting President (as may be directed) will then sign it into law.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “The analysis of the budget by MDAs is also good for the records in comparison with past budgets.

“On assent to the budget, I can tell you that this government is one. It can either be President Muhammadu Buhari or the Acting President as may be directed. There is no problem at all contrary to insinuations.

“We are all hopeful that the President will be well enough within the next one week or two to sign the budget. Otherwise, the Acting President will assent to the document.”

Buhari presented the budget to the National Assembly on December 14, 2016.

It was learnt that two significant aspects of the budget are sxciting to government officials.

The aspects are Clause 11 of the Appropriation Bill which provides that the budget will run for 12 months, starting from the date it is signed into law and the allocation of 30 per cent to capital expenditure.

By implication, the budget cycle may run from May to May.

Other highlights in the budget are Statutory Transfers ( N434 billion); Debt Servicing (N1.8 trillion); Sinking Fund for Maturity Bonds( N177.5 billion); Recurrent Non-Debt Expenditure (N2.99 trillion) and Development Fund for Capital Expenditure, exclusive of the capital expenditure in statutory transfers for the year ending Dec. 31, 2017(N2.2 trillion).

The crude oil production benchmark for the budget is 2.2 million barrels per day with foreign exchange rate at N305 to the US dollar.

