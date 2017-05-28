Budget will create millions of new jobs: Trump – Kashmir Reader
|
Kashmir Reader
|
Budget will create millions of new jobs: Trump
Kashmir Reader
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that his maiden budget will lay the foundation of a “new America” and reverse economic stagnation by creating millions of new jobs in the country. “My administration is laying a new foundation to build a …
Obama lectures America about border walls — but look at the glaring hypocrisy surrounding his home
Trump: Budget 'Provides a Firm New Foundation' for Safety, Jobs, and Prosperity
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!