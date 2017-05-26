Buffalo Soldiers Save Their Pal From Hungry Lions In Kruger

No, I won’t apologise for that awful Bob Marley joke.

Speaking of Bob, how does he like his doughnuts? With jammin’. OK, I’ll stop now.

So over in Kruger 39 year old Riesdah Gabier was treated to a rather spectacular sight, a pair of lions more than meeting their match when a herd of buffaloes decided to rescue their mate from the abyss.

The video, uploaded to Kruger Sightings, comes with this description:

Riesdah elaborates: “We had been following these two young lions for a few days. Guests who were staying at the Umlani Treehouse woke up to find the two lions outside the treehouse. This is how our ranger knew to start following them. We then spotted a herd of buffalo. Amongst them were two injured buffaloes slowing down the main herd. The lions were aware of this and started tracking these weaker ones. We sat and waited patiently until the herd had passed by, followed by the lions. The lions were very diligent and waited until one of the injured buffaloes fell far enough behind to attack it (the herd was still around in the bush). They managed to tackle him down, but the nearby herd was not having any of it! They did a 180-degree turn and came running around the corner to assist the hunted buffalo. The poor buffalo was rolled around like a toy car but the tactics of the herd paid off. They were able to chase the lions off their friend and get them to flee, literally “saving his bacon”.

Pretty sure bacon isn’t made from buffalo meat, but I’ll shut up and let you enjoy the video:

One more Bob Marley joke for the road? Nah, I’m good too.

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

