“Buffon Deserves Ballon d’Or More Than Ronaldo”

Fabrizio Ravanelli says Gianluigi Buffon deserves to win the Ballon d’Or more than Ronaldo and believes Dybala is a future winner.

The dybate on who would win the prestigious individual award has begun, with regular contenders, Messi and Ronaldo in the mix.

Buffon has been tipped by a couple of players and pundits to win the award, for his exploits with Juventus. He helped them win a sixth straight Scudetto, the Coppa Italia and Juve are on the brink of completing a treble, if they beat Real Madrid in the UCL final.

The former Juve striker told AS: “Dybala has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

“He’s extraordinary but Buffon is the one who deserves the award the most this season. Much more than Ronaldo.

“Gigi has had an amazing season despite his age. Cristiano is a great player but he has already won so many Ballon d’Ors.”

