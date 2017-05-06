Buffon: Juventus Lost A Star In Morata

Gianluigi Buffon has conceded that Juventus lost a star in Alvaro Morata, who left for Real Madrid.

The Spain international joined Juventus in 2014 and scored 15 goals in his first season, as he won the serie A and Coppa Italia.

He was linked with a move to Chelsea, but ended up returning to Madrid, where he has scored 18 goals in all competitions.

Buffon admits he misses Morata, who he has great affection for as a player and a person.

“Alvaro had negative thoughts in his last period at Juve,” Buffon told Real Madrid TV.

“We talked a bit about it because he I was sorry for him. He was a guy I loved a lot and wanted to help him, to give him security. He deserved the help of a companion and I have great affection for him.

“His move to Real for me it was a disappointment because we lost a great talent of an age that would allow him to mature and finally to devote himself .

“He could be the best man for Juventus.”

