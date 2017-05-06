Buffon: Juventus Lost A Star In Morata
Gianluigi Buffon has conceded that Juventus lost a star in Alvaro Morata, who left for Real Madrid.
The Spain international joined Juventus in 2014 and scored 15 goals in his first season, as he won the serie A and Coppa Italia.
He was linked with a move to Chelsea, but ended up returning to Madrid, where he has scored 18 goals in all competitions.
Buffon admits he misses Morata, who he has great affection for as a player and a person.
“Alvaro had negative thoughts in his last period at Juve,” Buffon told Real Madrid TV.
“We talked a bit about it because he I was sorry for him. He was a guy I loved a lot and wanted to help him, to give him security. He deserved the help of a companion and I have great affection for him.
“His move to Real for me it was a disappointment because we lost a great talent of an age that would allow him to mature and finally to devote himself .
“He could be the best man for Juventus.”
The post Buffon: Juventus Lost A Star In Morata appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!