Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buffon qualifies for his third champions league final

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus Football Club goalkeeper has qualified for his third champions league final in his long career. The 39 year old veteran, had won the Serie A and B, Copa Italia, Super Cup and Europa league with Juve and the World Cup with Italy in 2006. He is however determined to add the champions…

The post Buffon qualifies for his third champions league final appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.