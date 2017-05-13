Buhari, a walking corpse should reply me, shut up – Fani-Kayode carpets Lauretta Onochie – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Buhari, a walking corpse should reply me, shut up – Fani-Kayode carpets Lauretta Onochie
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to comments by Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie. She had on Friday said the relationship between the President and the Acting President, …
Fani-Kayode Has Some Loose Nuts in His Head- Presidency
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!