Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari acting like a sectional leader – CAN

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to prove he is not a sectional leader as being peddled in some quarters. He also said that there would not be genuine peace in the country if it failed to ensure peace in Southern Kaduna. Ayokunle spoke […]

Buhari acting like a sectional leader – CAN

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.