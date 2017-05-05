Buhari acting like a sectional leader – CAN
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to prove he is not a sectional leader as being peddled in some quarters. He also said that there would not be genuine peace in the country if it failed to ensure peace in Southern Kaduna. Ayokunle spoke […]
