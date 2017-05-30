Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari, APC and 18 years unbroken democratic rule

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

SINCE 1999, May 29 has been the commemorative date for democracy day celebration in Nigeria. The date was the day former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar formally handed power to Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the then democratically elected president of the country. Since then, May 29 has gone down as an important date in Nigeria’s […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.